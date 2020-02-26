MAINE, USA — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved a pair of pilot projects that would provide $500,000 in incentives toward 120 electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

Chairman Philip Bartlett tells the Bangor Daily News that there were four bidders. The winning proposals came from Central Maine Power and Efficiency Maine Trust. He said Efficiency Maine would offer a rebate to 60 consumers while CMP would provide most of the components needed for 60 charging stations.

The Maine Legislature passed a law last year that required the commission to seek bidders for pilot projects to expand what it calls “beneficial electrification in the transportation sector” in Maine.

