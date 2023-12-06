Woman's body found in Southwest Harbor ditch

The body was found in a ditch along Main Street by a passerby Sunday morning.

An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a ditch in Southwest Harbor over the weekend.

A passerby reportedly spotted the woman's body in the area of 61 Main St. and called 911 to report the discovery at about 11:37 a.m. Sunday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

A portion of the road was closed Sunday, and traffic was being detoured around town.

The woman's body was brought to the Maine chief medical examiner's office, where an autopsy was scheduled to be performed Monday afternoon.

Maine State Police ask that anyone with information about suspicious activity Saturday night into Sunday morning or related to the incident to call them at 207-973-3700.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.