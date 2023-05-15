Crews work to repair possible gas leak in Westbook

As of 10 p.m., Stroudwater Street between Monroe Avenue and William B. Clarke Drive remains closed while crews work on repairs, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WESTBROOK, Maine — Crews are working to repair a possible gas leak in Westbrook Monday night.

Westbrook police and fire crews responded to the possible leak at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of William B. Clarke Drive and Stroudwater Street, police said in a Facebook post.

Police said they have worked to evacuate residents from nearby apartments.

As of 10 p.m., Stroudwater Street between Monroe Avenue and William B. Clarke Drive remains closed while crews work on repairs, police said.

Unitil is reportedly working at the scene.

Police advise people to avoid the area until deemed safe.