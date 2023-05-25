Maine Warden Service seeks information on woman who brought raccoon to Auburn Petco

While waiting for a nail trim, multiple people handled, even kissed the raccoon, and may have been exposed to rabies, officials said.

AUBURN, Maine — Wardens are seeking the public's help after a woman brought a juvenile raccoon to Petco in Auburn on Tuesday.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, a woman brought the raccoon to the Petco located on Mt. Auburn Avenue for a nail trim around 1:30 p.m., a Facebook post said.

While the woman was waiting, multiple people reportedly handled, even kissed the raccoon, and may have been exposed to rabies.

Once made aware, the store manager asked the woman to leave and notified the Maine CDC and Maine Warden Service, according to the post.

Those who were exposed to the raccoon are being advised to contact their health care provider as "rabies is lethal unless treated after exposure," the MDIFW said.

More information regarding how rabies is spread and symptoms after exposure can be found on the Maine CDC's website here.

"It is illegal to possess wildlife in Maine, and Petco does not trim raccoon nails," the MDIFW said.

If you have any information regarding the woman and raccoon, the MDIFW is asking the public to call the Maine Warden Service at 1-800-452-4664.