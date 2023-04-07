Two teens injured in ATV crash in Brooks

The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Bangor.

BROOKS, Maine — Two teenagers have been injured, one seriously, following an ATV crash Monday afternoon in the town of Brooks.

Maine State Police troopers responded to a call about a serious crash at about 5:20 p.m. Monday on Kenney Road, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday in a news release.

"An ATV being operated on a public way crashed and rolled over multiple times, coming to rest partially in the roadway," Moss said.

A 17-year-old from Monroe who was operating the ATV was brought to Waldo County General Hospital for minor injuries. His passenger, 18-year-old Zach Taylor of Unity, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he is in critical condition, according to the release.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, Moss said.

The Maine State Police was aided by the Maine Forest Service, the Maine Warden Service, Brooks fire and ambulance, and LifeFlight.

The crash is under investigation.