South Portland warns of harmful algae blooms toxic to dogs

City officials advise visitors of Hinckley Park to avoid contact with water in the ponds for the time being.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A dangerous form of blue-green algae has been found in South Portland's Hinckley Park for the fifth year in a row.

Cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, is currently blooming in the ponds located at Hinckley Park and can be toxic to dogs if ingested, South Portland Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post.

Visitors are being warned to keep themselves and their pets out of the water while the bloom is active.

City officials say the bloom "typically lasts into the fall when the temperatures start to fall and the algae dies off."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, people and animals can become sick when exposed to poisonous cyanotoxins produced by cyanobacteria.

People who have come in contact with the toxins by touching, swimming, or breathing in droplets of contaminated air may experience irritation, the U.S. CDC said. Swallowing contaminated water may reportedly result in more serious symptoms.

The U.S. CDC reports "animals can die within hours to days of swallowing toxins," and immediate veterinary care is recommended if pets seem sick after going near or in the water.

"Dogs are especially at risk of poisoning because of their behaviors, which can include swimming in contaminated waters, drinking contaminated water, eating dead fish and other animals found near a bloom, and licking algae or scum from their fur after swimming," according to the CDC website.

