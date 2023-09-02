x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Public Safety

Farmington man, 76, reported missing has been safely located

The man was reportedly last seen Saturday morning at his home. He has been located and is safe.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

FARMINGTON, Maine — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday after a man from Farmington has been reported missing. 

The 76-year-old man was last seen at about 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at his home on Willow Springs Drive, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release. 

The man has been located and is safe, according to an update Saturday evening from the Maine Department of Public Safety. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

More Videos

In Other News

Expect busy Maine roads on Labor Day weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out