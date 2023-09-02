Farmington man, 76, reported missing has been safely located

FARMINGTON, Maine — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday after a man from Farmington has been reported missing.
The 76-year-old man was last seen at about 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at his home on Willow Springs Drive, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.
The man has been located and is safe, according to an update Saturday evening from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.