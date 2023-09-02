Farmington man, 76, reported missing has been safely located

The man was reportedly last seen Saturday morning at his home. He has been located and is safe.

FARMINGTON, Maine — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday after a man from Farmington has been reported missing.

The 76-year-old man was last seen at about 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at his home on Willow Springs Drive, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

The man has been located and is safe, according to an update Saturday evening from the Maine Department of Public Safety.