Public Safety

Silver Alert issued for Eliot woman reported missing

The 78-year-old was last seen at her home on Fore Road but was seen driving away.
Credit: Maine State Police

PORTLAND, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman from Eliot who was last seen leaving her home. 

Doreen Gray, 78, was last seen at her home on Fore Road and reportedly drove away from there between 3 and 3:30 p.m. in an unknown direction, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday evening in a news release. 

She is described as being white, 5-foot-7, and about 160 pounds, and she was last seen wearing dark pants and a light gray sweatshirt. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle she drives is a 2006 Toyota Camry, green, with a Maine license plate number 2008MN, Moss said. 

The Eliot Police Department asks that anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 207-438-1179 and ask for Sgt. Ronald Lund. 

