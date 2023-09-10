Man sought by Maine State Police believed to be in Oxford County

Officials said he may be in the area of Kezar Falls, which is near the New Hampshire border.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine State Police and the state's probation division are seeking information that will help them locate someone.

Seth Janczak, 32, is sought by officials, and they believe he may be in the area of Kezar Falls, which is a small town in Oxford County along the Ossipee River and near the New Hampshire border.

Police ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Trooper Adam Fillebrown at 207-624-7076 or by emailing adam.s.fillebrown@maine.gov.

