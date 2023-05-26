Raccoon brought to Auburn Petco tests negative for rabies

Multiple people came in contact with the raccoon Tuesday, wildlife officials said.

Those who came into contact with a raccoon brought to Petco in Auburn no longer have to worry about potential rabies exposure.

In an update from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, officials said the juvenile raccoon tested negative for rabies

Wildlife officials said those who came into contact with the animal no longer have to seek treatment for potential rabies exposure.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman reportedly brought a juvenile raccoon to the Mt. Auburn Avenue Petco location for a nail trim.

Multiple people handled and even kissed the raccoon while the woman was waiting, a Facebook post said.

The woman was reportedly asked to leave by the store manager and the Maine CDC and Maine Warden Service were notified.

Rabies is lethal unless treated after exposure and MDIFW officials advise seeking immediate treatment if you believe to have been exposed.

More information regarding how rabies is spread and symptoms after exposure can be found on the Maine CDC's website here.