Portions of ND Paper mill in Rumford evacuated after reported gas leak

The Rumford mill reportedly lost power Friday afternoon.

RUMFORD, Maine — Portions of a paper mill in Rumford were evacuated after reports of a gas leak Friday afternoon.

The ND Paper mill located on Hartford Street lost power at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to ND Paper Director of Communications Jay Capron. The power was reportedly restored at 3:45 p.m.

Capron said there were reports of a gas leak, and portions of the Rumford mill were evacuated "as a precaution."

Emergency crews were reportedly called to and remain on the scene. No injuries were reported, Capron added.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.