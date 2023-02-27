Do not approach loose bison in Aroostook County, police warn

As of 1:11 p.m., the three bison were spotted on the hill between Quoggy Jo Ski Center and the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle.

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — Three bison are on the loose in Aroostook County, raising concerns for public safety.

As of 1:11 p.m., the three bison were spotted on the hill between Quoggy Jo Ski Center and the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle, a news release from the Fort Fairfield Police Department stated.

Earlier in the day, the bison were found in the area of Route 1A, also known as Houlton Road, in Fort Fairfield, police said.

Police added on Monday they have been attempting to contact the owner of the bison, and are "exhausting all options to try and get them contained with public safety in mind."

"We are working to try to corral them back to their pen," police said in the release. "We are aware of who owns the bison and have made numerous attempts at contact."

Police said the three bison are exhausted and advised the public to stay away and not approach them.

"Do not approach them or get out of your vehicle if you see them on the roadway," the release said. "Please use caution if you are in the area."

