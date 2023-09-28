Parents in MSAD 75 share concerns after recent 'violent incidents'

"We're not getting the right amount of information to be able to relay to our kids and the broader MTA community that it is safe to go to school," one parent said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOPSHAM, Maine — Parents in MSAD 75 have been voicing concerns about students' safety after a recent string of "violent incidents" have left them and their children on edge.

Stephanie Luce of Topsham said she first started to become concerned after an incident occurred at the Topsham Fair involving her son and another student, and was confirmed by Topsham Police.

"My other son had a gun pulled, that was loaded, pulled and pointed at him," Luce recalled of the incident. "He says he feels like he's looking over his shoulder constantly, it's really stressful."

Despite the incident, both Luce and her son claim the alleged assaulter has not been removed from school. As a result, her son has missed multiple days of class after feeling unsafe.

"If you had a gun pointed at you, and then were expected to go back to school with this kid, at school who pointed the gun at you... that's a hard pill to swallow," Jessica Damon of Bowdin added; another parent sharing the same sentiment.

She says she also feels unsafe sending her kids to school due to other threats that have been aimed at students, and recent bomb scares. Topsham police sent out a statement on the school's Facebook page but said they could not release any information due to an investigation.

According to multiple emails sent out to parents, the school was unable to find any proof that the threats were credible. Administrators said multiple safety measures were being explored, including installing metal detectors and hiring an additional school resource officer.

However, parents say the information they're being given is vague and it isn't putting their minds at ease.

"We're not getting the right amount of information to be able to relay to our kids and the broader community that it is safe to go to school," Damon said.

When NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the superintendent's office for further information, they could not specify what disciplinary action—if any—is being taken against the alleged assaulter.

Parents say the administrators claim it would be illegal to disclose the information because of a law called the "Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act" or FERPA.

"They're protecting the student's FERPA rights to an education but they're costing other students their rights to an education," Luce added.

Despite the school's response, both Damon and Luce say they plan to continue to voice their opinions at school board meetings until tangible plans are put in place to protect students' safety.