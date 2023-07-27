Old Orchard Beach prepares for severe weather

“Earlier this season, we've already pulled out 20-something people," a lifeguard captain said on rescuing people from the beach.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — As the state braces for severe weather, both tourists and locals in beach towns like Old Orchard Beach are taking precautions and preparing for the weather ahead.

OOB Fire Chief John Gilboy and his team are concerned about vacationers who may not be aware of the approaching severe weather.

To address this concern, the town has added messages to all the electronic boards strategically placed around the area to notify people of any severe weather alerts.

This ensures that even those who are not actively monitoring weather reports are made aware of any potential dangers heading their way.

Gilboy emphasizes the importance of early warning systems to allow people to take necessary precautions and stay indoors until the weather passes.

By keeping the public informed, the fire department hopes to minimize risks and keep everyone safe during the severe weather event.

While tourists are encouraged to stay indoors during the severe weather, those on the beach need special attention to ensure their safety.

OOB's lifeguards, who are also part of the fire department, play a crucial role in protecting beachgoers during such situations.

Keith Willett, the OOB lifeguard captain, explained that during a typical day, they have 18 to 22 lifeguards stationed at 13 different posts along the beach.

Their primary responsibility is to keep a close eye on swimmers and beach visitors, ensuring they adhere to safety guidelines.

When severe weather is forecasted, the lifeguards take specific measures to secure the beach and protect beachgoers.

Willett said they keep the yellow flags up to indicate caution until the weather turns dangerous.

Once conditions become hazardous, the lifeguards relocate to the fire station, standing by and ready to respond to any potential rescue situations.

The importance of their preparedness cannot be understated, especially during the busy summer season when large numbers of people flock to the beach.

Willed also mentioned they have already been busy this summer, rescuing around 20 people because of surf-related incidents in late June and early July.

The severe weather warning for the current storm pattern remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.