North Carolina woman dies from injuries suffered in Canton crash

CANTON, Maine — A passenger in a vehicle involved in a head-on collision in Canton on Friday, Aug. 25, has died from her injuries suffered in that crash.

Jill Larocque, 54, of Greenville, North Carolina, was a passenger in a vehicle that was being driven by 75-year-old Paul Brey of Peru. The vehicle was traveling west on Pleasant Street at the same time a vehicle traveling eastbound was being driven by 19-year-old Sebastiano Policastro of Dixfield when the two vehicles collided head on, according to a news release Tuesday from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office, along with Canton and Peru fire and emergency response services, arrived at the scene at about 7:24 p.m., shortly after the crash occurred.

All three people were brought to Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where Larocque later died.

The crash remains under investigation with assistance from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office. Initial indications suggest speed and weather conditions may have contributed to the crash, the sheriff's office said.