Missing Naples man found dead, believed to have died in ATV crash

An initial investigation indicated he died from injuries sustained in an ATV crash along South Tamworth Road in Otisfield, the Maine Warden Service said.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTISFIELD, Maine — The Maine Warden Service on Tuesday found the body of Joseph Jimino, 40, of Naples, who had not been seen since the evening of Thursday, Sept. 7.

An initial investigation indicated Jimino died from injuries sustained in an ATV crash along South Tamworth Road in Otisfield, Maine Warden Service spokesperson Mark Latti said in a release Tuesday. The dirt road is part of an ATV trail network in the area, and his ATV was found near his body, according to Latti.

Jimino's death is not considered suspicious, and the investigation remains open, the release stated. His body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine his official cause of death.

A game warden who was searching ATV trails for signs of Jimino found his body around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Latti said. The Maine Warden Service was searching the Naples and Otisfield areas at the time with the help of the Cumberland County’s Sheriff’s Office, Naples Fire Department, and Casco Fire Department.

Jimino was last in contact with friends the evening of Thursday, Sept. 7, telling them he was out riding his ATV, according to Latti, but he did not show up for work Friday or the following Monday.