Multiple roads close due to severe flooding, heavy rain in parts of Maine

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine — Multiple roads in Franklin County were closed due to severe flooding and heavy rains during a Thursday storm.

According to New England 511, Route 156 at Davis Road to Beans Corner was closed in Jay due to flooding and washouts at approximately 5:22 p.m.

As of 6:20 p.m., Jay town officials posted on Facebook that there were closures to Franklin Road, Route 156, Main Street from McDonald's north, Route 140, and many small intersecting roads.

Fire officials said they are receiving at least five to six calls at once and multiple people have reportedly become stuck.

Jay town officials said in a Facebook post they "expect there to be a lot of damage from this storm" and are advising travelers to stay off the roads until the water recedes and roads can be assessed.

"Use caution if you have to be out, and please be patient in the coming days. Our Public Works crews, Fire Dept, and Police are out doing all they can," town officials added.

A flash flood warning will be in effect until 9:15 p.m. for southeastern Franklin County and eastern Oxford County, according to an update from the National Weather Service in Gray. Travelers are being urged not to drive through water.

Destiny D. shared with NEWS CENTER Maine a video of flooding at Beans Corner in Jay:

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency posted a list of road closures in Jay, Wilton, Farmington, and Canton.

Meanwhile, the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office also reported flash flooding that required the closure of the Greenville and Elliotsville Road in Monson, according to a Twitter post at 7:21 p.m. from National Weather Service Caribou.

Piscataquis County Sheriffs office reports flash flooding closing portion of the Greenville & Elliotsville Road in Monson. Anyone else in Monson area please let us know what you are seeing. Turn Around Don't Drown #MEwx #Maine — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) June 29, 2023