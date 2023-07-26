Man reported missing last seen at job in Southport on July 1

The 39-year-old man has been reported missing after he was last seen at his workplace on July 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTHPORT, Maine — A 39-year-old man has been reported missing after he was last seen on July 1.

Brian McNamee of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, and Skagway, Alaska, was reportedly last seen at his workplace at Southport General Store.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, McNamee was seen that day with abrasions on his face from an alleged assault that took place June 30, which he reported to his boss, but that incident was not reported to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office stated that McNamee "took his chef knives and cleaned his other belongings from work" on July 1, and reportedly told his boss he lost his cellphone on June 24.

McNamee was reportedly staying at a campsite at Penny Lake Preserve, where deputies later found some of his belongings.

"Brian's family reports he is known to wander and work in seasonal resort towns, and it's not uncommon for him not to communicate with his family," the release stated.

His family reported him missing on July 21.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about McNamee or his whereabouts to contact Detective Jared Mitkus at 207-882-7332 or jmitkus@lincolnso.me or Deputy Kasey Doyle at kdoyle@lincolnso.me.