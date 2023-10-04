Several roads closed while crews battle fire in Scarborough

​People have been urged to avoid the area.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A neighborhood in the area of Minuteman Drive in Scarborough has been closed Wednesday afternoon while crews battle a house fire.

People are urged to avoid the area, Scarborough fire told NEWS CENTER Maine.

An official with the department said everyone was out of the house, and multiple agencies from the surrounding area were responding.

