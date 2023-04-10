Several crews respond to residential fire in Scarborough

A second-floor occupant of the home heard smoke alarms at the time of the fire, allowing for their safe evacuation with their dog, a news release said.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A neighborhood in the area of Minuteman Drive in Scarborough was closed Wednesday afternoon while crews battled a house fire.

Upon arrival at approximately 1 p.m., fire crews from the Pleasant Hill and Black Point stations discovered heavy smoke coming from a single-family home on Minuteman Drive, according to a news release from the Scarborough Fire Department.

Firefighters were reportedly able to contain the blaze to the first-floor kitchen area of the home. Heavy fire damage was sustained on the first floor of the home. The rest of the home was damaged by smoke and water, the release said.

The fire reportedly started between the home and a garage, and the cause is under investigation.

A second-floor occupant of the home heard smoke alarms at the time of the fire, allowing for their safe evacuation with their dog, the release said.

"They went to investigate why the alarms were sounding and they found smoke coming up the stairs," the department said in the release. "They were able to safely evacuate the second floor of the home, which required them to pass through the kitchen which was on fire, making it safely outside with their dog."

A resident and one firefighter were reportedly injured, according to the department. The two were examined for smoke inhalation but were not taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Officials stressed the importance of maintaining working smoke alarms to aid in safe evacuations.

"Scarborough Firefighters were assisted on the scene by firefighters from Portland, South Portland and Biddeford Fire Departments," the department said. "The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department responded into Scarborough to assist the remaining Scarborough Firefighters cover the Scarborough Fire Stations."