x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Public Safety

Metal debris crashes into windshield, narrowly missing driver on I-95

The sharp debris lodged itself into the windshield of the Jeep and came to rest just inches from her face.
Credit: Maine Department of Public Safety

GRAY, Maine — A woman from New Hampshire avoided a near-catastrophic injury Tuesday morning after a piece of metal debris crashed into her windshield, missing her face by inches. 

The 21-year-old woman was traveling southbound on the Maine Turnpike near Exit 61 in Gray when a vehicle in front of her reportedly ran over a piece of sharp metal, causing it to kick up and crash into her windshield, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday in a news release.  

The sharp debris lodged itself into the windshield of the Jeep and came to rest just inches from her face, the release stated. 

"The driver was able to safely pull over to the side of the road," Moss said. "She fortunately sustained only minor injuries and was checked out by paramedics on the scene." 

The Maine Turnpike Authority and Gray Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. 

Credit: Maine Department of Public Safety

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Related Articles

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

First responders around Maine see increase in scam calls

Before You Leave, Check This Out