Metal debris crashes into windshield, narrowly missing driver on I-95

GRAY, Maine — A woman from New Hampshire avoided a near-catastrophic injury Tuesday morning after a piece of metal debris crashed into her windshield, missing her face by inches.

The 21-year-old woman was traveling southbound on the Maine Turnpike near Exit 61 in Gray when a vehicle in front of her reportedly ran over a piece of sharp metal, causing it to kick up and crash into her windshield, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday in a news release.

The sharp debris lodged itself into the windshield of the Jeep and came to rest just inches from her face, the release stated.

"The driver was able to safely pull over to the side of the road," Moss said. "She fortunately sustained only minor injuries and was checked out by paramedics on the scene."

The Maine Turnpike Authority and Gray Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.