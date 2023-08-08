Maine game warden, K9 locate missing Parkman man

The man was discovered hypothermic and dehydrated, wildlife officials said. He was treated at a local hospital and later released.

PARKMAN, Maine — A Maine game warden and warden K9 located a missing 85-year-old Parkman man Monday night.

Around 6:40 p.m. Monday, the Maine Warden Service received a report that Gene Wilbur was missing from his Parkman home, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a news release.

"Due to the fading daylight and a forecast of heavy rain, 8 game wardens were dispatched to the scene, including a game warden pilot, as well as certified K9 searchers from Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, and a Piscataquis Sherriff’s deputy," the release said.

Officials said Wilbur battles dementia and was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday when a neighboring family member visited him at his home on Route 150.

Wilbur was noticed to be missing after a follow-up visit later that afternoon, the release stated. Family searched around the home for him but were unsuccessful and called 911.

"Upon arriving on the scene, game wardens began searching in and around the residence, down the roads, and in a wooded area immediately across the road," the release said. "Game Warden [Chad] Robertson deployed K9 Storm behind the residence on a trail that led to a bog. After only 20 minutes, K9 Storm was able to locate Wilbur over a quarter of a mile from the residence in the woods along the edge of the bog."

According to officials, Wilbur was discovered sitting on the ground unable to stand with his feet and legs wet from going into the bog. Game wardens assisted with walking him to an old, overgrown woods road where he was placed into a Maine Warden Service patrol struck. From there, he was taken to a waiting ambulance, the MDIFW said.

"Wilbur was hypothermic and dehydrated, and was transported to Northern Light Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft where he was evaluated and released later last night," the release said.

No additional details were released.