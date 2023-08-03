Maine game warden, K9 locate missing Virginia man in Aroostook County

The 64-year-old reportedly became lost behind the vacation home he was renting in New Sweden while looking for moose tracks Wednesday night.

NEW SWEDEN, Maine — A missing 64-year-old Virginia man was safely located by a Maine game warden and K9 in Aroostook County Thursday morning.

Donald Cook of Harrisburg, Virginia, reportedly became lost behind the vacation home he was renting in New Sweden while looking for moose tracks Wednesday night, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a news release.

At about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Maine Warden Service received a report that Cook had been reported missing by his family, according to the release.

"The family had returned home to their rental place at about 3:30 and Cook was missing, and they could not find him despite searching for several hours," the release said.

Around 11 p.m., several game wardens responded to the scene to search for Cook, including a warden K9 named Gordon, the MDIFW said.

K9 Gordon, along with Game Warden Preston Pomerleau, searched the area for nearly two hours when K9 Gordon was able to locate Cook in the woods shortly after 1 a.m. Cook was located dehydrated and cold about one-half mile from the rental home, according to the release.

Game wardens gave Cook some water and warm clothes before helping him out of the woods, the release stated.

"Cook said he had gone out back to look for moose tracks, but got lost after he left the trail behind the house," the MDIFW said. "Cook was examined by emergency medical personnel from Caribou Ambulance but did not need to be transported to the hospital and he was released."

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and Caribou Ambulance assisted the Maine Warden Service, the release said.

"This release will be updated if more information becomes available," the MDIFW added.