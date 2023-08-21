Lewiston officials to hold community forums in light of safety concerns

The city's elected officials will hold a community safety forum on Tuesday, followed by a police department forum on Thursday.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston's mayor and other elected city officials feel it's time to hear from the community about recent violence in the city.

The city's latest fatal shooting, which happened on Knox Street on July 31, left an impression on some people living in the area.

"People are scared. The shooting on Knox Street was right across the street from a playground," Erin Reed, the executive director for the nonprofit Trinity Jubilee Center, said. "And we see it here, people are in line for food and you can tell they're nervous, they're looking around, they're jumpy."

Reed said worries over what could happen in city streets is something she hears about every day.

"We'll have folks check in to the shelter in the morning and they're talking about what happened yesterday, what happened overnight," Reed said. "People are nervous to be out on the streets."

As of Aug. 1, Lewiston police data shows there were seven incidents of shots fired that resulted in one or more victims hurt so far this year.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said while the recent events are concerning, he said he knows the police department is doing everything it can to keep the city safe.

"It's understandable that community members are concerned, and I understand it takes all of us to keep us safe," Sheline said.

The city's elected officials will hold a community safety forum on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School.

Mayor Sheline and City Council President Linda Scott released the following statement regarding the forum:

"We believe it’s time for a community meeting regarding safety in our city. We always welcome your thoughts and concerns and we want to provide an opportunity for our residents to come together to share their feedback and ideas for progress. We hope that this forum starts the beginning of a community conversation that will lead to positive changes and outcomes."

The Lewiston Police Department will also hold a community forum this week with the department's chief and staff. It will be held in the cafeteria at Connors Elementary School from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.