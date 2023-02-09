Kennebunk Police Department makes major investments to curb speeding problem

"It's been consistent through the years, and it's not like any other community," the Kennebunk police chief said.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Speeding has been a longstanding issue nationwide, but police in the town of Kennebunk are getting creative when it comes to curbing it in the area once and for all.

Just this year, the town saw 153 car crashes. Currently, traffic tickets in Maine can cost close to $300 in fines.

"It's been consistent through the years, and it's not like any other community. It's generally a major concern for community members," Kennebunk Police Chief Robert MacKenzie said.

Last year, the department started a yard sign campaign to involve the community in spreading the word.

This year, they're adding onto those investments by increasing their community engagement through their Facebook page. Folks have already commented, sharing which roads they feel are unsafe through a survey the department ran.

Of those commented on, Route 99 and High Street were the most noted.

"I think we received 250 complaints by phone to our dispatch in regard to motor vehicle complaints," MacKenzie added.

Using that data, patrol units will now focus in on roads of concern.

So far this year, the Town of Kennebunk has seen 153 crashes.



To solve a longstanding issue with speeding in the area, Kennebunk Police are making major investments into encouraging others to drive slow and safe.



See their plans in place, tonight at 5 on #NCM pic.twitter.com/HFHovzajrk — Caroline LeCour (@lecournews) September 1, 2023

"You know, we're trying to be creative in slowing people down," Patrol Sgt. Mike Tucci said. "We've erected signs around town, automated digital signs, and they have little sayings."

Some of those signs use giant magnetoresistance, or GMR, which can also track speeding conditions in a particular area, down to the time or day.

Another tactic is a soon-to-be traffic enforcement team the department is currently hiring for. But like many, is a tough feat because of lack of staff.

"Generally, we do 3,000 traffic stops per year, on average. When I become full staff, and I get that traffic enforcement team, my goal is to at least double those traffic stops to 6,000," MacKenzie said. "We have to make an impact. People have to see us out there. They have to see the blue lights. That's what it's going to take in order to gain voluntary compliance."