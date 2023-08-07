Search for kayaker off coast of Canada ends with recovery of Augusta man's body

The man's body was recovered at about 9:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Raccoon Point on Campobello Island.

CAMPOBELLO ISLAND, NB — The search for a missing kayaker in waters off the coast of Campobello Island in New Brunswick ended with the recovery of a man's body on Monday.

Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard participated in a joint search Sunday after receiving a report of an empty and overturned yellow kayak in the area of Liberty Point.

The man's body was recovered at about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Raccoon Point on Campobello Island, and he has been identified as Martin Spahn of Augusta, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Crews located the overturned kayak and found numerous personal effects inside, including a U.S. passport and driver's license belonging to Mr. Spahn ... as well as a cellphone, car keys, camping/fishing equipment, and charts of the local area. All indications pointed to a scenario in which Mr. Spahn capsized and entered the water," the release stated.

The effort initially began as a search and rescue in tandem with Rescue Coordination Center Halifax, Maine Marine Patrol, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with several boats and aircraft launched to assist, according to the release. However, his body was recovered the following morning.

Spahn was wearing a lifejacket at the time his body was recovered, the release stated.