Investigation ongoing into two fires at USM Gorham

The Gorham Fire Chief said Tuesday his department has not ruled out arson as a cause for two fires at a single dorm at USM, displacing dozens of students.

GORHAM, Maine — Dozens of students were displaced over a period of six days when two fires in the same room and same dorm at the University of Southern Maine set fire alarms and sprinklers off, according to Gorham Fire Chief Ken Fickett.

The two fires happened one week apart and are still under investigation. The first fire was first determined to be caused by a vape pen, but Fickett said that is now in question.

Regarding the second fire, Fickett said that is still under investigation, and arson has not been ruled out.

"It's very unusual and very concerning," Fickett said. "Two fires, same dorm, same room."

He said there were no injuries reported.

For students living at the dorm, called Upton-Hastings Hall, the two fires came as a disturbance.

"I was really scared because the week prior another one happened at the same time," Haley Edwards, a freshman, said. "It smelled very strong like something was on fire."

Hannah Duchesneau, who also lives in the dorms, said the sprinklers leaked into her second-floor dorm and damaged one of her textbooks that was by the window.

"It's also really stressful with all the noise. It's difficult to focus on my work," Duchesneau said.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, USM said that around 47 students in the second fire were displaced.

"This is a developing story, and details are still emerging. The University of Southern Maine will issue a statement when we have all of the relevant facts. For now, our focus is on the well-being of our students," The school said.