Maine sees uptick in phone scammers impersonating police officers, government agencies

Here's what you need to know to protect yourself from phone call scammers.

PORTLAND, Maine — Lately, there has been a surge in phone call scammers across the state, targeting unsuspecting residents and posing as police officers and government officials in an attempt to solicit money.

This alarming trend has raised concerns among police departments and government agencies, who are issuing warnings to help residents better identify these scams.

One common tactic these scammers employ is impersonating police officers and government officials to gain credibility and trust.

"With the police and fire scams in the state of Maine, we are not going to call soliciting for money," Jason Moen, chief of the Auburn Police Department, said.

It's important to note that legitimate law enforcement agencies do not solicit money via phone calls.

"That's all information that's public and on the internet, so they will use those names and even appear they are calling from that exact number," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Maine Ryan Guay said.

Police departments across the state are taking a firm stance against these scams.

The Portland Police Department, for instance, emphasizes that officers will never ask for money under any circumstances.

"I would never provide money over the phone, especially if it's unsolicited," Mark Dubois, chief of the Portland Police Department, advised.

Furthermore, there are laws in place to protect individuals from falling victim to these scams.

As Moen points out, "We have strict solicitation laws to prevent us from even doing that."

Scammers can be incredibly persuasive and convincing.

"They may tell you information that you think only you know," Guay noted.

This tactic is designed to make victims believe the caller is legitimate, increasing the likelihood of falling for the scam.

"Most of these phone calls are just scams trying to prey on vulnerable people," Dubois added.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, it's essential to take action promptly. Law enforcement officials recommend reporting it to your local police department. By doing so, you can help authorities track and combat these scams effectively.