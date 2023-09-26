Hannaford Supermarkets recalls select ready-to-eat chicken wings due to mislabeling

On Tuesday, the company cited mislabeling as the cause of the recall.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets announced Tuesday it is recalling select ready-to-eat chicken wings that are purchased from the deli department at all stores. In a news release, the company cited mislabeling as the cause of the recall.

"The chicken wings, purchased between September 15, 2023 and September 25, 2023, may be missing the 'soy' allergen specification on its label," the release stated. "The sell-by dates are September 17, 2023 through September 30, 2023."

Hannaford said the chicken wings that are impacted by this recall include the following:

Cold Plain Savory Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21279100000

Cold Buffalo Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280100000

Cold BBQ Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21279300000

Cold General Tso Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280000000

Cold Salt and Vinegar Wings, 1 lb. UPC Code: 21280300000



"Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product and not eat the product," the release said. "The items may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund."

According to the release, no reports of illness or injury have been made, and all impacted products have since been removed from shelves for purchase.

You can contact your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040 for more information or to answer any questions.