Ferry runs aground off Vinalhaven, US Coast Guard investigating

VINALHAVEN, Maine — A ferry that runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven "ran aground" Wednesday morning off the coast of Vinalhaven, officials say.

The Captain Richard G. Spear, run by the Maine State Ferry Service, was reportedly pulling away from the island when it "hit ledge" at about 10:30 a.m., the Maine Department of Transportation said in a news release.

At the time of the incident, 65 passengers and five crew members were on board, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

"The vessel returned to Vinalhaven to unload passengers," the MaineDOT said. "The Spear was taken to a private marina in Rockland, where it will be inspected. There does not appear to be any significant damage to the hull of the vessel."

MaineDOT spokesperson Paul Merrill clarified with NEWS CENTER Maine that the Spear was specifically taken to a private contractor at the Rockland Marine Shipyard.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the incident, as it does with any grounding incident, the release stated. The Maine State Ferry Service is cooperating fully in the investigation.

The Everett Libby is being used to continue Thursday's ferry runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven, which the Spear is normally used for, the MaineDOT said.