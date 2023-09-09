Driver dies after crashing into pickup truck hauling horses in Livermore

No other injuries were reported in the crash, including the draft horses.

LIVERMORE, Maine — The driver of a pickup truck has died Friday after apparently colliding with another truck that was hauling draft horses.

Emergency officials were called to Boothby Road in Livermore at about 4:42 p.m. regarding a report about a two-vehicle crash, according to a news release issued Saturday from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, firefighters and deputies found that the driver of a Toyota Tacoma had reportedly crashed into a GMC 3500 that was hauling a horse trailer with draft horses inside. The driver of the Toyota pickup truck was seriously injured in the crash and died at the scene, the release stated.

No other injuries were reported, including the horses.

A witness to the crash told officials that the driver of the Toyota was "driving erratically prior to the crash and was weaving from lane to lane," according to the release.

The identity of the driver and passengers, including where they are from, have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office with help from the Lewiston Police Department.

The sheriff's office was also assisted at the scene by the Livermore Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance Service.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crash to contact Deputy Devon Bohacik at 207-753-2599.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges were reported.



