Family Dollar issues recall of Advil products

PORTLAND, Maine — Family Dollar has initiated a voluntary retail-level product recall of Advil products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products were reportedly stored and shipped to stores on or around June 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, the FDA said.

According to the FDA, the Advil products are under recall "due to product being stored by Family Dollar outside of labeled temperature requirements."

Advil products listed under this recall include the following:

Advil 200 MG tablet, 100 count

Advil 200 MG caplet, 24 count

Advil Dual Action caplet, 36 count

Advil tablet, 50 count

Advil Liquid Gel, 40 count

Advil tablet, 6 count

Advil Liqui Gel Minis, 20 count

"To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall," the FDA said.

The FDA said Family Dollar has notified its affected stores, and customers who have bought the affected products may return where they purchased them without a receipt.

For more specific information on this recall, click here.

If you have questions, you can call the Family Dollar customer service line at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time.