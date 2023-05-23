'Do not drink' order lifted for Kennebec Water District customers

The water district announced Tuesday afternoon that the test results have come back with no indication of firefighting foam.

PORTLAND, Maine — Kennebec Water District has lifted its "do not drink" order after test results Tuesday indicated no presence of firefighting foam contamination.

The order was instated Monday after firefighting foam used to help fight a multistory apartment fire on Elm Street in Waterville reportedly backed up into the water supply, the district said. One person died in that fire, and three others were taken to the hospital. The contamination is believed to have been caused due to a lack of backflow prevention device, Kennebec Water District Manager Roger Crouse told NEWS CENTER Maine.

"While fighting a fire at Elm Towers on Elm Street in Waterville, the Waterville Fire Department injected firefighting foam into a standpipe that serves the upper floors of the building to fight that fire," the website stated Monday. "Some of the foam entered the KWD distribution system after back feeding through the building's fire service."

Less than one gallon of the firefighting foam chemical is believed to have been used during that time, including what was used while crews worked to contain and extinguish the fire, according to the website.

The district discouraged all consumption of the water due to the presence of the contaminate but said it was safe for other uses such as washing or bathing, it said Monday in a release. About 9,000 customers were affected, likely impacting more than 20,000 people, Crouse told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Since the order has been lifted, Kennebec Water District offered several tips to ensure safe use.

"We encourage all customers to run water at each tap for 3-5 minutes to flush the lines within your home or business," the website stated. "If you experienced any unusual foaming or odor during this event, increase your flushing time to at least 15 minutes."