Deputies respond to 'barricaded person' on Route 178 in Milford

MILFORD, Maine — As of 4:20 p.m. Monday, deputies are on the scene of a barricaded person on Route 178 in Milford, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies said Route 178 is blocked off to traffic, and that traffic is currently being diverted from the area.

Motorists planning to use Route 178 northbound and southbound in Milford are asked to seek alternative routes.

Residents of the immediate area are being advised to shelter in place, the sheriff's office said.

No additional information has been released.

Multiple flashbangs were confirmed by law enforcement shortly before 6 p.m., but it was not immediately clear who deployed them.

NEWS CENTER Maine has sent crews to the scene. This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.