Boothbay crash causes power outage

Approximately 1,500 people are reportedly without power as a result of the incident.
Credit: Central Maine Power

BOOTHBAY, Maine — Approximately 1,500 Mainers are without power after a vehicle crash caused a power outage in the Boothbay area Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Hardwick Road and Wiscasset Road in Boothbay, not in Boothbay Harbor as previously reported by Central Maine Power. 

No one was reportedly hurt in the crash. 

The intersection will remain closed until Central Maine Power crews make repairs, which is estimated to take three hours, the sheriff's office said. 

