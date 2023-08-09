Chlorine leak reported at campground in Naples

The pool company is expected to fix the area where chlorine leaked in the coming days, as that area reportedly melted, the Naples fire chief said.

NAPLES, Maine — A chlorine leak was reported at a campground in Naples on Wednesday.

Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine that the leak happened at Naples KOA Holiday Campground on Sebago Road.

Emergency personnel, as well as 14 fire crews, responded to the scene for several hours, Cox said.

According to Cox, the chlorine leak caused two different chemicals to mix, which created a chemical reaction in the area where chemicals are inserted into the pool. The damage was limited to that area.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital due to possible chlorine exposure, but Cox said they are expected to be fine.

The pool company is expected to fix the area where chlorine leaked in the coming days, as that area reportedly melted, Cox said.

Crews were on the scene for about three hours.