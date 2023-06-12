Boy, 3, and family injured in Franklin vehicle fire

The boy was in the vehicle at the time of the fire, officials said, and the parents suffered burns when they were trying to get him out.

FRANKLIN, Maine — Three people suffered burn injuries after an incident Sunday afternoon in Franklin led a 3-year-old boy to become stuck inside a burning vehicle and his parents to become injured while trying to get him out.

The boy's parents tried to remove the boy from the vehicle and reportedly burned themselves in the process, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday in a news release.

The boy's parents were reportedly working at the residence on Hog Bay Road when they discovered the boy was in the vehicle that was on fire and tried to remove him, the release stated. Officials with the fire marshal's office responded to the scene at about 3 p.m.

The boy was flown to Mass General for treatment, his father was brought to Maine General, and his mother was treated and released from Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, all three for burn injuries.

No information about their conditions was included in the news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Moss said in the release.