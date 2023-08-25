Boil water order issued for some North Jay residents

Town officials said Friday morning two water main breaks occurred along Route 4 in North Jay.

Example video title will go here for this video

JAY, Maine — Some residents of North Jay are being asked to boil their water Friday after multiple water main breaks this week.

Town officials posted on Facebook Friday morning two water main breaks occurred along Route 4 in North Jay. Water is reportedly expected to be slowly restored by Friday evening.

The town said a water sample will be taken to the testing lab in Augusta once water is restored.

A boil water is now reportedly in effect for residents from Look Brook Circle and south of Look Brook Circle due to possibly unsafe water, until further notice.

Residents are being advised to "boil all water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or in any other activity involving consumption of water."

Town officials ask questions be directed to Ben Wright at 207-578-1528 or to the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 287-2070 during normal business hours.