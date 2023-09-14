Boil water order issued for Caribou Utilities District

All consumers in the district are advised to boil all water for at least one minute before consumption, Caribou police said Thursday.

All consumers in the district are advised to boil all water for at least one minute before consumption, the Caribou Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Water must be boiled for activities such as drinking, making ice cubes, brushing teeth, washing foods, and anything involving the consumption of water, police said.

Police added the boil water order will remain in effect until further notice.

Consumers with questions or concerns about the order can contact Hugh Kirkpatrick at 207-496-0911 or the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 207-287-2070.

No additional information was released.