Bicyclist injured after hit by truck in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Maine — A 25-year-old bicyclist was injured in a crash on Route 1 in Sullivan Friday morning.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Justin Kane, 25, of Sullivan swerved in front of a 2018 Mack Truck 800 while attempting to cross the road "without regard to traffic."

Kane and the truck were both traveling eastbound on Route 1.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the truck was not given enough time to stop and then struck Kane.

Kane reportedly suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was brought to the Northern Light Hospital in Ellsworth for treatment.

The Hancock-Sullivan bridge and Route 1 have since reopened for thru traffic after being shut down earlier in the day due to the crash.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by state police, Sullivan Fire Department, Hancock Fire Department, and Maine Medical Emergency Medical Services.

UPDATE: Rt. 1 and the bridge have re-opened to traffic. https://t.co/ZOa5aiWWkF — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) July 7, 2023