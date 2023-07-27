Bangor to hire dedicated needle collection specialist

The city will partner with the nonprofit Health Equity Alliance to fund the new position.

BANGOR, Maine — The City of Bangor may soon hire a dedicated needle collector. The city council on Monday approved $29,000 towards paying for the new position. In addition, the nonprofit Health Equity Alliance (HEAL) has pledged to give enough money to make it full-time.

"Their job is to not only take care of syringe waste in the community, but also to help foster relationships to create education and awareness around bloodborne pathogens," Jill Henderson, director of communications for HEAL said Thursday.

When hired, the needle collector will not only respond to calls from residents and businesses that notice syringes— they would regularly visit places with high amounts of discarded needles.

The task of removing sharps is a priority for Patty Hamilton, the director of Bangor’s Public Health office. She predicts the positive impacts of a needle collector will go beyond harm reduction.

"If we can prevent any unintentional needle injuries, then we’ll have better luck working with people, and encouraging them to dispose of them properly."

Still, a needle collector is just one step toward addressing a larger issue. Overdose deaths in Penobscot County reached 106 last year—the second highest rate in the state after Cumberland County.

But Henderson with HEAL sees this collection program as a key part of the larger equation of addiction.

To her, the mark of success in this new effort is simple: "A cleaner community… having less worry about syringe waste. Having a marked difference in the levels of calls in."

The needle collection specialist is expected to be hired before the end of the year. A salary has yet to be released.