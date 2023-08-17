Fire breaks out at tomato facility in Madison

The two-alarm fire may have started in an office area of the building, according to the Skowhegan Fire Department.

MADISON, Maine — The Backyard Farms facility in Madison caught fire on Thursday.

Crews from Madison, Anson, Solon, Waterville, Skowhegan, Fairfield, Starks, Norridgewock, New Portland, and A&M Ambulance either responded to the scene or provided station coverage for agencies who did respond, Somerset County EMA Director Mike Smith told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The facility is located at 131 River Road in Madison.

Smith declined to discuss the severity of the fire, and officials have not said whether any injuries were reported.

Tomatoes are grown at the facility all year long, according to the company's website.