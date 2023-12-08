Crews respond to structure fire in Alfred

A neighbor nearby reported hearing a small explosion before seeing black smoke.

ALFRED, Maine — Crews responded to a structure fire in the town of Alfred on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported on Gebung Road, which was closed at the intersection of Gore Road while officials responded to the scene in an effort to contain and extinguish the fire.

NEWS CENTER Maine was on scene and witnessed a firetruck from Kennebunk using a pond off Gore Road for water supply.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.