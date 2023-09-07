A 46-year-old man drowned after saving his daughters when they were swept out by currents

Officials say that Henry Brooks, of Hope, went into the water of Seven Tree Pond in Union to rescue his daughters with his son. His body was recovered Saturday night

UNION, Maine — A man from Hope, Maine drowned Saturday afternoon while rescuing his two daughters who were swept out by currents to a deeper area of Seven Tree Pond in Union.

According to the Maine Warden Service, Henry Brooks was with his family at Ayer Park watching his 12-year-old and 13-year-old daughters swim.

The release states Brooks went into the water with his 27-year-old son to save both girls after the currents brought them to deeper water in the pond.

His son was able to bring his two sisters back to a nearby dock, but when he looked back for Brooks, he could not be found.

The Maine Warden Service Divers were called to the scene and found his body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.