A 46-year-old man drowned after saving his daughters when they were swept out by currents

UNION, Maine — A man from Hope, Maine drowned Saturday afternoon while rescuing his two daughters who were swept out by currents to a deeper area of Seven Tree Pond in Union.
According to the Maine Warden Service, Henry Brooks was with his family at Ayer Park watching his 12-year-old and 13-year-old daughters swim.
The release states Brooks went into the water with his 27-year-old son to save both girls after the currents brought them to deeper water in the pond.
His son was able to bring his two sisters back to a nearby dock, but when he looked back for Brooks, he could not be found.
The Maine Warden Service Divers were called to the scene and found his body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.
The two girls were brought to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport where they spent the night for observation.