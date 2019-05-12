LEWISTON, Maine — The U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers (USACE) will have a public hearing Thursday, December 5 to hear public comment on Central Maine Power’s New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project.

The hearing will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Ramada Inn & Conference Center in Lewiston.

The hearing will allow "members of the public" to ask CMP and the Corps of Engineers questions and obtain information about particular details of the transmission line and its construction.

Following the announcement of this hearing on November 1, 2019, Congressman Jared Golden requested from the USACE 600 pages of documentation related to the CMP transmission line.

The documents contain Central Maine Power’s amended application for the project and supporting documents for the project’s Clean Water Act permit.

A statement released from Rep. Golden's office Thursday morning, reveals "the congressman wrote to executives of Central Maine Power (CMP) and parent company Avangrid his desire that the company consider entering into a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) with local unions for its New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project."

In other words, according to Rep. Golden's staff, the congressman is pushing for the higher of local workers for the project.

Rep. Golden wrote to CMP and Avangrid, “As my constituents continue to review the costs and benefits of the project to Maine’s economy and environment, I strongly encourage you to consider joining a project labor agreement (PLA) with local labor organizations in order to secure the highly-trained electricians, operating engineers, ironworkers, laborers, and other trades professionals necessary to complete the project...”

“In order to maximize the benefit to Maine communities, CMP should guarantee that these jobs go to Mainers.”

NEWS CENTER Maine is following this story. This article will be updated.

