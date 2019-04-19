AUGUSTA, Maine — Under a proposed bill, employees in Maine could see paid family and medical leave at work.

On Friday, April 19, the Legislature's Labor and Housing Committee held a public hearing on the bill, proposed by Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon.

The bill would provide 12 weeks of paid family leave to employees after the birth of a child and 20 weeks of medical leave for employees to address a personal medical issue.

To qualify for these benefits, an employee would be required to pay into the fund for at least 26 weeks the year before. Benefits would be based on the employee's wage and would be capped at the state's average weekly wage.

Self-employed people would also be able to buy into the program.

"Whether we have a new baby, a sick parent, or an injured spouse -- we know that these are realities for every single person," said Gideon at the hearing. "People are faced with the choice to put their job security at risk, to take leave without pay, to become financially insolvent, or to simply not be able to take care of the people they love when they need them most."

Gideon says there would be no mandatory contribution for funding required from employers or the state. The state would, however, have to fund the start-up costs for implementation for the bill.

Some GOP lawmakers pushed back on Friday, saying that while they admire the principals behind Gideon's bill, her plan could increase income tax for Maine workers by 10 to 14 percent.

"Other states are looking at achieving paid family leave through multi-state partnerships and voluntary programs without raising taxes on their workers," said Maine GOP Chair Dr. Demi Kouzounas. "We should explore those options and seek bipartisan agreement on a plan that helps everyone."

If Gideon's bill is passed, benefits would become available to workers starting in January of 2022.