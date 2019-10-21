MAINE, USA — Tonight customers will get to weigh in on the proposed sale of Emera Maine to the Alberta, Canada based company ENMAX. The Maine Public Utilities Commission is hosting a public hearing on the sale to hear questions and concerns from customers.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday, October 21, in Orono at the Wells Conference Center at the University of Maine.

The $959 million deal was announced in March of this year and since then, concerns have been raised. Emera Maine serves more 156,000 customers in Maine, and its coverage territory stretches more than 10,000 thousand square miles.

RELATED: Concern raised over proposed Emera Maine sale to Canadian company

As part of the proposed sale, ENMAX would replace Emera Maine as the electric utility for parts of central, northern and downeast Maine. Before that can be done, however, the Public Utilities Commission has to completely review the sale.

"It's important for us to hear from our customers to understand what their priorities are, to hear any concerns that they have," said Emera Maine communications specialist Judy Long. "We know that electricity plays a huge role in people's lives. It goes into every home and business, so we understand the important role that electric utilities play and we appreciate opportunities to hear from our customers."

RELATED: Emera Maine prepares for Nor'easter

RELATED: Emera Maine being bought by Alberta based utility company for $959 million

"Public input regarding this proposed acquisition is critical to the Commission's decision-making process," said PUC Chairman Philip L. Bartlett in a press release. "Maine law requires that net benefits accrue to the people of Maine for an acquisition like this to be approved. The Commission will carefully review all aspects of this proposal before any decision is made."

All residents and Emera customers with questions or comments on the sale are welcomed to attend the public hearing.