Maine State Police reached out to the public via Instagram Wednesday night, asking for help identifying a man.

The post at around 9:30 p.m. on July 24 says Cpl. Kyle Wells is asking for the pictured man's identity in connection to a marijuana dispensary burglary in Lebanon.

The picture has a date stamp from April 12 around 3:08 a.m. and appears to be from a security camera.

Anyone with information about who the pictured man is should call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.