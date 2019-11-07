AUGUSTA, Maine — Central Maine Power has handed over copies of metering and billing information requested by Maine's Public Advocate. This after a request was filed last month to conduct additional testing.

The Office of the Public Advocate plans to review three consecutive months of bills for each customer who filed complaints since May 1, 2018.

CMP said it had completed transferring the requested information Wednesday. That includes data for 1,380 complaints received.

RELATED: Maine's public advocate calls for a closer look at CMP billing

RELATED: PUC orders full investigation of CMP billing