Medomak Valley students stage walkout to raise awareness of sexual violence

Dozens of students took part in walkouts on Monday and Tuesday, speaking out against how they say the district handles sexual violence.

WALDOBORO, Maine — Dozens of students from the Midcoast are looking to raise awareness about sexual violence and speak out against how they say their school district has handled instances of sexual assault and harassment.

"We want our voices heard, and we want to be taken seriously, even though we're kids. Because teen violence and dating violence is something that's not talked about enough," Sage Cunningham, a junior at Medomak Valley High School, said.

Cunningham was one of the dozens of students that took part in student walkouts on Monday and Tuesday. According to Cunningham and other students that took part, about 100 students from Medomak Valley High School and Medomak Middle School walked out of the classroom on Monday. Another walkout was held on Tuesday. And those involved said about 50 people took part.

This week, dozens of students from Medomak Valley HS and MMS staged a walkout, raising awareness of sexual violence, and speaking out against how they say RSU 40 has handled reported instances of sexual assault and harassment. We'll have the latest tonight on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/Ug1KEnjgwB — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) February 17, 2022

"A lot of the students have noticed that teachers haven't really paid any attention to sexually-assaulted students," Cunningham said. "A lot of students are sick of our opinions not being heard just because we're kids."

Cunningham said students that took part in the walkouts walked around the school track with signs, and some were chanting.

Those that took part in the walkouts who spoke with NEWS CENTER Maine said they want the schools to include lessons and information on consent to the student body to help prevent issues like this from starting in the first place.

"Children, teenagers, everybody really needs to be taught a lot more about sexual assault and consent all through everywhere because it's a huge issue," Eliza Luce, a sophomore at Medomak Valley High School, said.

Luce said she took health class through the district but did not remember learning specifically about consent.

"I want the schools to hear that we need to have students learn more about consent," Cunningham added.

Following the walkouts, RSU 40 Superintendent Steve Nolan wrote a letter to district families, shared with NEWS CENTER Maine by a parent.

"I want you to know, RSU 40 takes any report of sexual assault very seriously. We have a rigorous investigation process to ensure the school's response is prompt, appropriate, and fair. Student safety is always our first priority," Nolan wrote in the letter.

"We are fortunate to have students who want to bring awareness to this serious topic. It's important to understand, however, that we cannot share any details regarding a report due to privacy laws," Nolan continued in the letter.

This walkout comes as a former Medomak Valley High School principal, Andrew Cavanaugh, faces a lawsuit from a former student alleging sexual harassment, according to court documents. That incident dates back to 2017.

In his letter to families, Nolan added that he's working with school principals to find the time for students to discuss the issue.

"We invite students to participate in thoughtful and appropriate conversations on this topic. Each principal will arrange a time that works in their building to hold this forum," Nolan wrote.

Medomak Valley High School Principal Linda Pease also wrote a letter to families this week, shared with NEWS CENTER Maine by a parent.

"As the students were advised, they are not prohibited from protesting. However, RSU 40 Policy JEA Compulsory Student Attendance defines those absences for which a student is excused. The time out of class for a protest is an unexcused absence which means that work missed during such an event cannot be made up," Pease wrote.

Students told NEWS CENTER Maine another walkout has not been planned. Those that took part hope this can also create conversations at other schools across Maine about sexual violence.

"I've actually already seen people stand up for what they think. And think that's a really big part of growing up as a high schooler because we're the next generation. And I think we should stand up for what we believe in, no matter who goes against it," Luce said.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Nolan, Medomak Valley High School Pease, and Medomak Middle School Principal Katherine Race on Wednesday afternoon but did not receive a response before this story's publication.